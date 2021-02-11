IN COURT: Neighbour challenged to drunken duel

A Chinchilla man faced court after drunkenly challenging his neighbour to a fight, terrifying the man’s wife and children. Pic: Supplied

A man hastily called police after his drunk neighbour woke his family up in the early hours of the morning, challenging him to a fight.

Police prosecutor Derek Brady told the Chinchilla Magistrates Court, at 2am on January 1, that Darcy George Charlton came home to his unit complex intoxicated, before he banged on his neighbour’s window, terrifying his wife and children.

“The disturbance… occurred between two males at the front of the address,” he said.

“The defendant was asked to leave, he continued to swear and challenge the witness to fight.”

The Chinchilla court heard the 49-year-old gas worker never intended to behave in such a manner, has no criminal history, and was highly remorseful.

Charlton pleaded guilty to one charge of public nuisance at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 4.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said after considering Charlton’s good character references, and co-operation with police, he would be sentenced to a three-month good behaviour order.

The middle-aged man is now facing a $300 recognisance order, and no conviction was recorded.

