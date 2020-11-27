IN COURT: Man busted drug driving learns joint was spiked

A WESTERN Downs man arrived at Chinchilla Magistrates Court to own up to driving while under the influence of marijuana – although he left the courtroom aghast to find out he also had methamphetamine in his system.

On Thursday, November 26, Rodney James Wall pleaded guilty to driving while drugs were present in his system.

After police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana read the facts to the court revealing Wall’s certificate analysis returned a positive reading for methamphetamine and marijuana, Wall was confused and said he hadn’t knowingly taken the highly addictive and debilitating drug.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Wall it was common for marijuana to be spiked with meth, although usually on the Gold Coast, the phenomenon was popping up across the Western Downs.

“Wherever you got your cannabis from, they are lacing it with meth… if you want to not engage in illicit drug use that includes methamphetamine, you also need to stay away from consuming cannabis,” she said.

“Some people are inevitably consuming a whole different drug than they think they are.”

“I can see you are and shock, you have learnt very quickly how what you thought was in your system, that there’s a whole extra drug there.”

The court heard Wall had been pulled over at the RBT site at 6.20pm on Saturday, August 29 as part of the Chinchilla police Road Safety Week operation.

Senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court Wall had been upfront with police, admitting to ‘sprinkling’ his cigarette with weed at 5pm before hitting the road.

Wall was fined $250, disqualified from driving for one month, and had a conviction recorded for the offence.