IN COURT: Dazed drug driver had smoked multiple ‘billies’

A court heard a Wandoan man who could barely hold a conversation or walk because he had smoked so much marijuana, made the dangerous decision to drive a car.

Police prosecutor Derrick Brady told the court police received information on December 9, that a driver on Royd St in Wandoan was heavy intoxicated.

The court heard when police later took up with the driver, Darren Carl Schultz, he was significantly intoxicated, unstable on his feet, and highly confused when questioned.

Seargent Brady said Schultz admitted to officers that he had smoked “some billies” before driving.

Schultz pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a drug by phone at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 7.

The Wandoan man told Magistrate Tracy Mossop that since the incident he hadn’t touched drugs or alcohol and was seeking counselling.

Magistrate Mossop told Schultz he was lucky to be alive, in one piece, and not in jail for killing someone.

Schultz was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.