IN COURT: 9 people due to appear in Chinchilla court today

Zoe Bell
18th Dec 2019 7:12 AM
AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, December, 18.

  • Anderson, Tamara Marie
  • Dyball, Ashley Robert
  • Herbert, Jaimi Margaret Desiree
  • Jackson, Nicole-Louise
  • Kershaw, Kenneth Allan, Mr
  • Kumar, Jatinder
  • Lovell, Hayley Jane
  • Oates, Jacki Elizabeth
  • Wilson, Luke Francis, Mr
