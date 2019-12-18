IN COURT: 9 people due to appear in Chinchilla court today
AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, December, 18.
- Anderson, Tamara Marie
- Dyball, Ashley Robert
- Herbert, Jaimi Margaret Desiree
- Jackson, Nicole-Louise
- Kershaw, Kenneth Allan, Mr
- Kumar, Jatinder
- Lovell, Hayley Jane
- Oates, Jacki Elizabeth
- Wilson, Luke Francis, Mr