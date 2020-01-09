Menu
COURT LIST: All the people facing court in Chinchilla. Pic: Kate McCormack
IN COURT: 40 people due in Chinchilla court today

Peta McEachern
9th Jan 2020 9:01 AM
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, January, 9.

  • Alsop, Raelene Kay
  • Bacon, Malcolm Bernard
  • Bass, Bobby Douglas
  • Bound, Chloe Julie
  • Burnett, Peter Charles Nathan
  • Butler, Damien James
  • Daniells, Matt Ashley
  • Desatge, Tane Saul
  • Drouant, Adrien Jean Andre
  • Duncan, Jarrod Donald
  • Fitzgerald, John William
  • Flegler, Jethro Alwyn Fred
  • Gibson, Katrina Mona-Margaret
  • Hanson, Tai John
  • Hemmingson, Jayson Jack
  • Holland, Kellie Patricia
  • Holland, Kellie Patricia Joan
  • Horswood, Jaime Andrew
  • Huggers, Jason Andre
  • Isles, Cindy Lee
  • Koina, Scott Danial
  • Large, Matthew Joel
  • Luckel, Kaisha-Leigh
  • Makings, Wendy Michelle
  • Mclennan, Michael Wayne
  • Morris, William John
  • Outen-Scott, Connor James
  • Potter, Garrie Edward George
  • Reilly, Joshua Michael
  • Richmond, Nicole Leanne
  • Rowlands, Daniel Edward
  • Scrimshaw, Victoria
  • Simmons, John Phillip
  • Smalley, Edison Amory
  • Strudwick, Brayden Thomas
  • Thiedeke, Amanda Joy
  • Thompson, Samuel Martyn
  • Thomson, Natika Ann
  • Turnbull, Natalya Amelia
  • Tydd, Anthony Jon
