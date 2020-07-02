IN COURT: 35 due to appear in Chinchilla court today

AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla court, on a range of different charges.



Here is the list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, June 2:

Allwood, John Paul

Anderson, Tamara Marie

Bligh, Victor Thomas

Brown, Kevin Wayne

Button, William Roderick

Cooper, Brett Andrew Paul

Denholm, Adam Stuart

Gibson, Katrina Mona-Margaret

Hardy, Jahkara

Hardy, Marlie Joan

Hemmingson, Jayson Jack

James, Kyle Richard John

Lawrie, Ian David

Lawton, Cassandra Donna Maree

Lees, Thomas Richard

Luland, Natalie Kirra-Rose

Marsden, Douglas John

Millan, Jake Kenneth Sebastian

Moffat, Micheal Raymond

Mutch, Ashley Grant

Cameron Allister Earl

Palmer, Elizabeth Margaret Joyce

Philp, Aaron Haig

Powe, Corey Timothy

Reid, Patricia May

Southwell, Brendan James

Strudwick, Brayden Thomas

Thompson, Ricky Edward

Turnbull, Natalya Amelia

Tydd, Keiron Ian Leslie

Walker, Deborah Ann

Wells, Kerryn-Lee Michelle

Weribone, David Andrew

Widgell, Paul Anthony

Williams, James Arthur