Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Drivers leaving a large space for emergency services on the Bruce Highway.
Drivers leaving a large space for emergency services on the Bruce Highway.
Offbeat

‘In-bloody-credible’: Coast drivers praised in viral video

Eden Boyd
24th Jan 2021 1:30 PM | Updated: 4:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A larrikin has taken to TikTok to express his pride for drivers who promptly parted on the Bruce Highway for emergency services.

TikTok user @yortamus posted the clip on Thursday and it's already amassed almost 350,000 views on the platform.

It shows drivers on the Bruce Highway in the Glass House Mountains area leaving emergency services a wide berth in the middle of the road for easier access to a traffic crash.

One user praised the actions of the drivers in the video.

"And you will only see this in Australia," they said.

"This makes me so proud to be an Australian," another wrote.

"There's nothing wrong with being a team! Don't let the world divide us."

Ultimate guide to Australia Day on the Sunshine Coast

'Our spot': Ocean lover to be farewelled in paddle out

Paramedics also took to the comments to share their gratitude for motorists allowing the ambulances to arrive quickly on scene.

"As a paramedic I can honestly say this makes our job so much easier," one user wrote.

"Nothing better than when this happens from a paramedics (sic) perspective! Good work team," another said.

bruce highway sunshine coast editors picks glass house mountains tiktok viral video
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs town attracts worldwide hairy interest

        Premium Content Western Downs town attracts worldwide hairy interest

        Offbeat Despite its cancellation in 2020, the Miles Back to the Bush Festival has been able to attract international interest through the growing trend of lockdown beards.

        90,000L of water saved through council upgrades at Bell Park

        Premium Content 90,000L of water saved through council upgrades at Bell Park

        Council News A water smart upgrade delivered by council is expected to save up to 90,000L of...

        Queensland Reds put on rugby masterclass for Dalby juniors

        Premium Content Queensland Reds put on rugby masterclass for Dalby juniors

        Rugby Union Dalby had super rugby fever as six professional union stars visited the Western...

        Western Downs roads receive $2.75 million safety boost

        Premium Content Western Downs roads receive $2.75 million safety boost

        News The Western Downs will share in a $2 billion cash splash across Australia to...