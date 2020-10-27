Menu
COUNCIL MEETING: Western Downs Regional Council will be meeting tomorrow for their ordinary meeting in Dalby. Picture: File
Council News

IMPORTANT POINTS: What’s on the agenda for council meeting

Sam Turner
27th Oct 2020 5:00 PM
EACH month, Western Downs Regional Council holds their ordinary meetings to discuss what will be planned for the region for the months ahead.

Here are some of the important items currently up for discussion at the Dalby Events Centre tomorrow, October 28, at 9.30am.

Corporate Services:

– Council will be discussing confidential reports on the proposed sale of lot 5 and lot 9 on Drew St in Dalby.

– They will then be discussing a report which is seeking council’s direction in relation to the urgent remediation works required for the Tara swimming pool.

Planning

Several development applications in the Western Downs will be discussed at the meeting. Some of the applications include:

– Material Change of Use High Impact Industry (Salt and Oily Water Recycling and Composting of Organic Waste) Lot 10 on SP237009 310 Chinchilla-Tara Road Crossroads Western Downs

– Material Change of Use for Low Impact Industry (Motor Mechanic) at Lot 7 on RP15805 4 Alice Street Dalby Porter Super Fund

– Development Application Material Change of Use for a Transport Depot and Warehouse at 19-21 and 23-25 Downes Street Chinchilla McDonald C/- Precinct Urban Planning

– Development Application Material Change of Use Home Based Business (Earthmoving, Excavation and Electrical Business) Lot 26 on SP193563 152 Ainsworth Street Chinchilla

Infrastructure

Several infrastructure reports will be tendered to council at their meeting tomorrow. These include:

– 2020-21 Update of the Capital Works Program October 2020

– Charley‘s Creek Bridge, Burncluith Road Naming Consideration

– Charley‘s Creek Bridge, Burnt Bridge Road Naming Consideration

– Department of Transport and Main Roads Provided Warra Canaga Creek Road Upgrade Petition

Community and liveability

Unconfirmed minutes from community grants funding rounds, and an update relating to the proposed changes to Southern Queensland Country Tourism Board’s structure will be discussed, as well as:

– Community and Liveability Report 2019 / 2020 Annual Report on Partnership between Western Downs Regional Council and Toowoomba Surat Basin Enterprise

