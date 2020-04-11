Impact of COVID-19 on Western Downs sewerage system

WITH the unexpected ramification of COVID-19 being a toilet paper shortage, some residents are turning to alternatives like tissues, napkins, and baby wipes – although not designed for flushing, the foreign objects are known to cause havoc on sewerage systems.

A Western Down Regional Council spokesperson said since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Western Downs sewerage system hasn’t been negatively affected.

“Council has not seen any considerable impact on the region’s sewerage system as a result of COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.

The WDRC spokesperson went on to say residents need to be mindful of what is being flushed into the sewerage system.

“Flushing items other than toilet paper can create serious maintenance issues for the sewer network and Council urges the community to continue doing the right thing and be extremely mindful of what they’re flushing.”

The WDRC manages six sewerage schemes within its boundaries which are located in; Chinchilla, Dalby, Jandowae, Miles, Tara, Meandarra, and Wandoan.

Further southwest the Maranoa Regional Council announced on Thursday, April 9, that CCTV works would be carried out in Surat and Injune sewer mains to check their current condition.

“Maranoa Regional Council would like to advise Surat and Injune residents that Contractors will be undertaking CCTV works in the sewer mains in Surat and Injune in the coming weeks,” an MRC spokesperson said.

“Works will begin in Surat next week and in Injune the following week.

These works, which are part of Council’s Sewer Relining Project will identify the condition of the towns’ sewer mains.

“As part of the works, Contractors will need to enter private properties to gain access to sewer manholes. Residents will be advised via letter drops when works will be carried out in their area.”