‘I’m going to walk off The Block’

He’s already been dubbed ‘Dirty Harry’ – now this controversial Block contestant walks after tense confrontations on set.

Tensions rose between The Block contestant Harry and the show's two foremen Keith and Dan during Wednesday's episode - to the point Harry delivered the season's first walk-off.

Harry and foreman Keith had been shown butting heads over several recent episodes, with Keith previously telling off Harry for blocking part of the construction site without permission.

In Wednesday's episode, Harry was seen fielding a call from Keith with an accusation he and daughter Tash's plumber had "butchered" the storm water system under their house.

Nobody wants a phone call from Keith.

Keith told Harry he would be charged around $2000 for the repairs - but Harry's plumber insisted the work was done correctly and with proper consultation.

Keith wouldn't budge: In a follow-up phone call he said the works would need to be repaired, "and we're going to give you a bill of at least $2000."

Returning to site, Harry butted heads with Keith face-to-face - and finished the conversation "very angry."

Harry squares up to Keith.

A day later and it was fellow foreman Dan's turn to play "bad cop", as he confronted Harry on another issue: Having forged ahead to install shelving in one room, it was now impossible to erect scaffolding to paint a high overhead void safely.

Dan accused Harry of poor "project managing," but Harry refused to shoulder the blame.

"This week's been quite challenging. This is a challenging space. I didn't design this house … If we're doing a challenge, it's too hard to try and do both. I cannot be in three places at once," said Harry.

The unpainted void that's causing all the problems.

Foreman Dan.

"I've got eight other contestants that can project manage," said Dan. "All I'm hearing is excuses."

Dan demanded that the shelving be uninstalled so that scaffolding could be erected in the room - and that was the final straw for Harry.

"Well then I'm going to walk off The Block. I'm not delivering a room if I have to pull everything off," Harry said, swearing as he fled the cameras.

"Just leave me alone. Just f**king leave me alone, I've had enough," he continued as he stormed off-site.

Harry eventually calmed down.

Less than an hour later - 51 minutes, to be exact - Harry returned, saying he was "calmer."

A later visit from Scott Cam further smoothed things over - he suggested The Block's own scaffolders knock up some special scaffolding to fit in Harry and Tash's space.

"We can't have you walking off, we love you too much! (But) it's all about project management, isn't it?" Cam reminded the pair.

The Block continues 7pm Sunday on Nine.

Originally published as 'I'm going to walk off The Block'