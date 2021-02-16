‘I’m going to kill you’: Farm worker attacks ex with sander

A Gympie nut farm worker pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this week to a violent episode which breached a domestic violence order made two months ago.

Just before midnight on January 28, an argument broke out between the 29-year-old man and the woman at her Chatsworth property.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said the man started making threats to his ex-girlfriend, yelling, "I'm going to kill you."

"The defendant has then thrown an electric sander at the victim that narrowly missed her and hit the wall," Sergeant Campbell said.

"He has then smashed the television which belonged to her with his fist and has then picked up the DVD player and thrown it at the victim.

"The defendant has then grabbed the victim's mobile phone and smashed it before walking into the bedroom and damaging the bed and mirror in that room."

When questioned by police, he denied he had done anything, saying "nothing had occurred".

When asked by Magistrate Kurt Fowler if he had anything to say the man said he became angry because the victim pushed him.

"So despite there being a court order are you telling me that if she pushes you tonight you'll breach the order again?" Mr Fowler asked.

The defendant claimed he wouldn't as the couple were not together anymore.

Mr Fowler fined him $850 and a conviction was recorded.

