‘I’m going to f*** you’: Words from a vile rapist

Conan William Walker pleaded guilty to raping a woman in her bedroom insider her Whitsunday region home. He was jailed for six years.

A VILE rapist - high on ice and drunk on rum - held his victim down as she cried for him to stop, all while her child slept in a nearby room.

The 24-year-old man had been invited to the woman's Whitsunday home about 11.30pm through a mutual friend in May last year.

After drinking until about 3am the two men left, but Conan William Walker went back and let himself into the young woman's bedroom.

Mackay District Court heard he went and sat next to the victim and began rubbing her body, but when she said no he grabbed her by the hair and pushed her face to the bed.

She didn't move - her daughter was sleeping nearby.

"He proceeded to rape her," Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said.

"He made comments to her … including, 'I'm going to f*** you white girl'."

The court heard the horrific assault went on "for quite some time" - she was crying and repeatedly told him to stop.

"It was only when her crying became louder that he did stop and leave," Ms O'Rourke said.

The court heard his DNA was found on her body. In May this year, 12 months after the offence, he pleaded guilty to three counts of rape.

Defence barrister Scott McLennan said Walker, a former Proserpine High student, had spiralled into ice abuse following a relationship break down with the mother of his four-year-old son, who he has not spoken to since his arrest.

"For at least two days leading up to the offence he hadn't slept due to regularly smoking methylamphetamine," Mr McLennan said.

The court heard he smoked more ice and had drunk about half a bottle of rum before he went to the victim's home.

The 25 year old says he had spiralled into ice addiction and had smoked methylamphetamines just before going to his victim’s home.

"And continued drinking throughout the night," Mr McLennan said.

"It wasn't so much that he returned to the house, it's that he never left.

"Mr Walker has a deep sense of shame about the offending … he's very sorry for what he did that night."

In the 258 days the now 25 year old spent in custody between his arrest in September last year and when his case was finalised, Walker had completed literacy, numeracy and parenting courses in jail.

He was jailed for six years with parole eligibility on September 2 next year.

The court heard on his release he wanted to move to Cairns to be with his dad and rebuild his relationship with his son.

Convictions were recorded.