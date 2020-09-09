‘I’m back’: Jailed mayor vows to tell ‘truth’ about gov't

Former Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft addressing the public directly for the first time since he was imprisoned.

JAILED former Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has announced his return to social media and political discussion with two simple words: "I'm back".

Mr Loft uploaded a video to his Facebook page, Loft Media, which was created before his court case, on Wednesday morning, telling his followers he would be updating his YouTube channel regularly, discussing everything from his time as mayor to his time in prison.

He captions the video with a vow to share the 'truth about how local, state and federal governments operate'.

"Over the course of time you will hear what has happened to me in the course of my being sacked as the mayor of the Fraser Coast council - the first mayor ever to be sacked in the history of Queensland," he said.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Mr Loft said some of what he would discuss would be controversial.

"I'm all out for democracy in Queensland and for truth to prevail throughout this great state," he said.

Mr Loft said he wanted to offer a secure place for whistleblowers to share their knowledge.

He said he wanted to make it clear that he had never belonged to a political party.

Mr Loft said he would be discussing the subject of free speech in upcoming videos and he hoped to have guests as part of his segments.

"Another subject that we will be covering on Loft Media is my time in prison," he said.

Mr Loft said he had been buoyed during his time in jail the number of letters he received from supporters.

Speaking to ABC Wide Bay last month, Mr Loft said he had spent much of his time jail reading.

He described the moment he was found guilty by the jury and led to the watch-house as "shattering".

The former mayor of the Fraser Coast Regional Council was sentenced to 12 months' jail, suspended after six months, after being found guilty in Hervey Bay District Court of using his position to push for his former campaign manager Brian Downie to be appointed to a newly created chief-of-staff role.

It came after he was sacked as mayor in February 2018 amid "serial breaches", Queensland Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said.