Illoura welcomes new manager

HERE FOR CHANGE: Illoura welcomes their new facility manager Lance Payne. Pic: Supplied

A career and family member of a former resident revealed to Chinchilla in May 2019, that resident’s health and wellbeing was at serious risk. Some allegations detailed circumstances where residents were left unwashed and with bandaged unchanged for days.

This prompted the Southern Cross Care facility to implement changes including recruiting a nurse advisor, three nurses, 19 personal carers.

Eager to re-establish trust within the community, Illoura is hosting a morning tea to welcome new facility manager Mr Lance Payne.

Talking up the role on Monday, January 20, Mr Payne said he is looking forward to returning to country life and becoming involved in the Chinchilla community.

“I’m looking forward to supporting staff to being the best they can be, building relationships with residents, creating a fun, happy environment and helping residents to enjoy their lives and have new experiences,” Mr Payne said.

“I’m particularly interested in the community’s input into Illoura Village, hearing their ideas and thoughts about the original vision for Illoura.

“I understand that Illoura is part of the community, and I’ll be meeting residents, families, staff and the local community as soon as I can.

All members of the community are welcome to attend the morning tea at the Illoura Village on Thursday, January 30 - RSVP to Lulu Dayaram at lulu.dayaram@sccqld.com.au.