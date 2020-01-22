Menu
A 20-y-o threatened to light himself on fire after dousing himself in petrol.
News

‘I’LL KILL YOU ALL’: Worker douses himself in petrol

Ellen Ransley
22nd Jan 2020 1:00 PM

DOUSING himself in petrol, wielding a hunting knife and threatening to set himself and his co-workers alight isn’t the best way to deal with work stress, a Charleville court has head.

Reece Smith, 20, appeared in Charleville Magistrates Court on Monday, January 20, and pleaded guilty to a charge of public nuisance, and one charge of threatening violence.

The court heard police were called to the Mungallala Hotel on September 9 after reports were made about a disturbance.

Witnesses told police that prior to their arrival, Smith had consumed a large amount of alcohol and attempted to fight various other punters at the scene.

After unsuccessful attempts to calm him, Smith picked up a hunting knife and began waving it around.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Boodnikoff said he was heard shouting “I’ll kill you all”.

After he was convinced to put the knife down, he picked up a jerry can and doused himself in petrol.

“He said words to the effect of ‘I’ll burn you all’ while in the proximity of a large campfire, and with a lighter on his body,” Sgt Boodnikoff said.

Smith’s lawyer, Laurie Parker said his client was stressed and fatigued after work pressures had escalated.

“He was working at the Mungallala saw mill, where he’s a run around person or a bit of a gofer, working six days a week he was getting yelled at a lot, and it got the better of him,” he said.

“On that particular occasion, he had drunk a lot of alcohol with people who had been yelling at him at work - which he knows probably wasn’t a good idea.”

Magistrate Saggers said Smith’s reaction indicated something was significantly wrong.

“This type of behaviour indicates there are some issues - it is upsetting if you are at work and copping a hard time, but this is not the right way to go about it,” he said.

Smith’s previous community service orders were discharged, and he was recharged on past offences.

Magistrate Saggers sentenced him to seven months imprisonment, with an immediate parole.

charleville crime charleville magistrates court mungallala petrol
Charleville Western Times

