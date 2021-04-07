‘I’ll blow up the plane’: Model’s meltdown

A former Instagram glamour model allegedly threatened to blow up a plane from Melbourne after demanding a glass of wine, a court has heard.

A former Instagram glamour model allegedly threatened to blow up a plane from Melbourne after demanding a glass of wine, a court has heard.

A former Instagram glamour model threatened to blow up a plane from Melbourne to Auckland after demanding a glass of wine, a court has heard.

Hannah Lee Pierson, 31, was charged after a dramatic mid-flight disturbance on an Air New Zealand flight on November 7 last year.

Ms Pierson admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour and one of disruptive conduct towards a crew member when she appeared in Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

There were 72 other passengers on board the trans-Tasman flight.

After the crew began serving food and beverages, Ms Pierson requested a glass of wine.

Insta model Hannah Pierson ended up in court after an incident on a plane between Melbourne and Auckland.

But when crew told her that her ticket did not cover wine, and that she would need to buy one from the menu, she allegedly began abusing a member of the flight crew.

"I don't give a f**k, get me a f***ing wine," she yelled, according to the summary of facts.

She then allegedly stood up and yelled: "I'll f***ing get it myself, give me the f***ing wine," and called the attendant a "b**ch", the court heard.

As Ms Pierson then allegedly tried to leave her seat, crew managed to divert her into a vacant row of seats and hold her there.

Ms Pierson then allegedly grabbed a crew member's arm in a tight grip, squeezing hard.

She began making movements with her head that caused other staff members to believe she was going to headbutt the crew member, the summary said.

Ms Pierson continuously tried to get out of her seat, with crew especially concerned, given that she was near an emergency exit, the court heard.

Several times, she then allegedly yelled: "Get me a f***ing wine or I'll blow up the plane."

Crew handcuffed her, then strapped her to the chair using spare seatbelts, according to the summary of facts.

Her tirade continued with "total disregard for the other passengers in the vicinity that included young children", the summary said.

About 90 minutes before arriving at Auckland Airport, she fell asleep.

But when she woke up on landing, she continued her verbal abuse.

After pleading guilty on Wednesday, her lawyer said she intended to apply for a discharge without conviction, saying a conviction would have travel consequences.

Judge Alistair Garland remarked that airlines would probably be "quite happy" if she didn't travel.

The judge also asked her lawyer if she had an alcohol problem, and she accepted that alcohol has been an issue in the past.

He remanded her on bail to be sentenced on June 23.

This article originally appeared on the New Zealand Herald and has been republished with permission

Originally published as 'I'll blow up the plane': Model's meltdown