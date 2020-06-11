Iggy Azalea has stunned fans with the unexpected news that she is now a mother.

The Australian rapper, 30, revealed on social media that she welcomed a baby boy recently, confessing she'd been "waiting for the right time" to make the happy announcement as she felt "anxious" about sharing that part of her life with the world.

"I have a son," Azalea wrote on her Instagram story.

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realise I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.

"I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words."

Playboi Carti.

Azalea had never confirmed that she was even pregnant, despite rumours circulating late last year that she was expecting a child.

The rapper didn't reveal any further details about the baby's name or birth date - or even who the father is. However, many have speculated it's 23-year-old musician Playboi Carti - real name Jordan Carter - who she's been linked to since 2018.

The star is notoriously private. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Carti made a rare comment about their relationship in mid-2019, confirming to Fader magazine that they had moved in together.

"Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with," he told the outlet. "I support everything she does."

Originally published as Iggy Azalea drops baby bombshell