Identities of men who allegedly held up Maranoa servo revealed

Two men who allegedly robbed a Warrego Highway servo with a knife and ran off with money and cigarettes have walked free on bail.

The Western Star understands the two men accused of the robbery are Thomas Jeffery Patch, 21, and Dakoda Shannon Manns, 31.

They are both charged with deprivation of liberty and armed robbery.

Police allege the two men went to a Yuleba service station just after 3.30pm on February 25, and were later found and arrested late in the night.

Both men appeared in Roma Magistrates Court on February 26 and have been released on bail.