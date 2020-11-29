Icons under threat as half of Fraser razed

A massive bushfire that has scorched 40 per cent of Fraser Island is bearing down on two of the island's biggest tourist destinations, as days of abnormal heat and high fire danger loom.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning that very high fire danger will persist around the Wide Bay region, as firefighters continue battling the Fraser Island bushfire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services on Saturday confirmed that one of the fire fronts was continuing to move south towards Kingfisher Bay Resort, while a second fire was making its way east towards Cathedral camping grounds.

Containment lines have already been put in place, but QFES commissioner Greg Leach did admit yesterday they were having "limited success" in holding those lines

The fire, which broke out on October 14 from an illegal campfire, spans more than 72,00ha - around 40 per cent of the 181,851ha national park.

The fire is currently 5km north of the large holiday resort, images from the Himawari-8 satellite also showing the strongest flames continuing south

The advancing fire comes as the island was yesterday closed to new arrivals.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast the island will hit maximums of 30C over the next few days, with the region already sitting on 29.1C just after 11am today.

Strong wind gusts have also been recorded, with east south-easterly gusts around 22km/h blowing in and predictions they will turn into southerly winds this afternoon and tomorrow, pushing the fire further.

Hotel management yesterday took to social media to advise current guests to "remain within the resort grounds".

"Please note that this is not an evacuation of the island, and anyone currently on Fraser Island is able to remain until further notice," they said in a Facebook post.

Images from QFES crews have already shown the damage the fire has done to the island. Picture: QFES

"For guests currently staying at the resort, it is advised to remain within the resort grounds, and to not travel onto the inland tracks. Guided tours have also been postponed until further notice. "

The fire is also making another attempt at Cathedral on Frasers, with it sitting 2km east of the beachfront campground.

This comes after the accommodation already survived two close calls with the inferno earlier this month.

