Iconic Dalby festival to share in $1.5 million funding

DALBY’S Delicious and DeLIGHTful Festival is one of 211 multicultural celebrations that will share in $1.5 million from State Government funding.

Balonne Multicultural Festival, Thargomindah Spring Feast, and more will receive grants from the Queensland Government’s Celebrating Multicultural Queensland program, aimed at kickstarting events in 2021.

Multicultural affairs minister Leanne Linard encouraged Queenslanders to get out to as many events as possible in 2021 to celebrate the state’s diversity.

“Many of these celebrations have become important fixtures on the social calendar of towns and cities throughout Queensland,” she said.

“They are not only great fun with vibrant colour, music, performances and food, they also play an important role in strengthening cross-cultural understanding and inclusion.”

These events also complement the $900,000 Regional Partnerships Project involving the Balonne, Bulloo and Paroo Shire Councils, aimed at developing more inclusive and welcoming communities.

“Unfortunately, most multicultural events were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ms Linard said.

“Under COVID Safe measures, successful staging of multicultural events in 2021 will further help Queensland unite and recover.

“Our state is home to people from 220 countries and territories who speak more than 180 languages and identify with more than 110 faiths.

“There’s no doubt that Queensland’s diversity is a success story and is a cause for celebration.”

Southwest Queensland organisations to receive funding include:

Dalby Welcoming Community Inc. – $20,000 for Dalby's Delicious & DeLIGHTful Festival

Balonne Shire Council – $7,000 for Balonne Multicultural Festival

Care Balonne Association Inc. – $5,000 for Australia Day Celebrations as "Aussie lamb speaks a universal language"

Murweh Shire Council – $5,000 for Welcome to Charleville

Thargomindah State School P & C Association – $3,000 for Thargomindah Spring Feast

A total of 211 events will receive funding ranging from $2,000 to $20,000 in 2021.