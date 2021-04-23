Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

Iconic Aussie TV show coming to Netflix

by Bianca Mastroianni
23rd Apr 2021 5:58 AM

 

Australians have been thrilled by the news Netflix will be bringing every season of Round The Twist to its streaming service next month.

The iconic show will land on Netflix on May 1.

Round The Twist is based on Paul Jennings' books, which followed three children and their widowed dad who lived in a lighthouse, living in the fictional town of Port Niranda.

Round The Twist is coming to Netflix. Picture: Supplied
Round The Twist is coming to Netflix. Picture: Supplied

Any Australian who has seen the show will remember it for its absolutely bonkers storylines.

Jenny Buckland, the marketing manager for the Australian Children's Television Foundation, said Round The Twist pushed a lot of boundaries that were acceptable for children's television.

"The scripts were declared 'too rude', 'not for television' and 'outrageous'," she said.

Some of those "outrageous" themes included incest, homosexuality, coprophagia (consumption of faeces), bestiality, body odour and urination.

One episode in season one, called "The Copy", saw the Twist children discovering they had a cloning machine in their cupboard. However, the clones end up completely unstable and disappear.

All seasons of the program will be available for watching on May 1. Picture: Supplied
All seasons of the program will be available for watching on May 1. Picture: Supplied

However, one of the most outrageous episodes has to be "The Big Burp" in season three.

In a nutshell, Pete pees on a tree and ends up giving birth.

The young boy ends up bloated, experiences contractions in his throat and eventually gives birth to a slimy green baby - via burp.

But despite the crazy storylines, the show is an Aussie classic that is sure to gain a lot of views on Netflix.

Originally published as Iconic Aussie TV show coming to Netflix

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

entertainment golden globes netflix tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exciting new digital future for the Chinchilla News

        Exciting new digital future for the Chinchilla News

        News Our new website platform will lead to faster load times, quicker coverage of national breaking news and of course, the local news we’ve delivered for 114 years.

        Radical ag legislation to be tabled by Dalby youth pollie

        Premium Content Radical ag legislation to be tabled by Dalby youth pollie

        Politics Warrego’s youth member has wasted no time to enact change in his electorate...

        Chinchilla receives Australian first museum installation

        Premium Content Chinchilla receives Australian first museum installation

        News The Chinchilla Museum is shining brightly after opening an Australian first...

        Soil removed and site cleared five hours after chemicle spill

        Premium Content Soil removed and site cleared five hours after chemicle...

        News Firefighters are working to contain hazardous material that is leaking from a...