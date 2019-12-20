Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SCOOPED UP: Dempsey Jacobs will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court next year. Picture: Contributed
SCOOPED UP: Dempsey Jacobs will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court next year. Picture: Contributed
News

Ice cream truck theft case left to chill until 2020

Laura Blackmore
20th Dec 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 8:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHERBOURG man who allegedly attempted to beat the heat by stealing a truck laden with ice cream has had his case adjourned until next year.

Dempsey Jacobs, 28, appeared before Murgon Magistrates Court on Tuesday on five charges: stealing a ­vehicle, obstructing police, breaching bail, unlicensed driving and common nuisance.

Police allege Mr Jacobs stole a Streets Ice Cream truck from a Puma ­service station in Maryborough at 6.45am on ­Monday.

He then allegedly drove the truck to Cherbourg but lost control of the vehicle on Barambah Ave.

At 8.15am it's alleged he crashed the truck near a store.

He spent the night in custody at the Murgon watch house.

Early reports suggest most of the ice cream survived the crash and was later rescued by another Streets truck.

Mr Jacobs will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 3, 2020.

More Stories

Show More
cherbourg ice cream truck thief kingaroy magistrates court maryborough ice cream truck theft murgon magistrates court south burnett crime south burnett truck theft
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        premium_icon MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        News The Minister for Natural Disasters has defended the Prime Minister’s decision to take holidays as the nation continues to suffer from a bushfire emergency.

        Partner dobs mother-of-three in for ice habit

        premium_icon Partner dobs mother-of-three in for ice habit

        News A concerned father dobbed the mother of his child into police after he found her...

        Thousands of kids turning to Helpline to cope with Christmas

        premium_icon Thousands of kids turning to Helpline to cope with Christmas

        News Over the holidays the helpline yourtown was unable to respond to 138,986 of the...

        MP plays water blame game with QLD Labor

        MP plays water blame game with QLD Labor

        News The Queensland Government has once again neglected farmers in drought with no...