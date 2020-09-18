‘I will cut you on the face’: Chinchilla teen attacks cops

DAY IN COURT: Facing Chinchilla Magistrate Court, Shivaree Georgia May Herbert pleaded guilty to the following charges; fraud, two charges of assaulting a police officer, public nuisance, and obstructing a police officer. Pic: Supplied

WHEN Chinchilla police officers responded to a young woman's triple 000 call, she turned on them, slamming the door in their faces before lashing out and leaving one officer bleeding.

Facing Chinchilla Magistrate Court on Thursday, September 17, Shivaree Georgia May Herbert pleaded guilty to fraud, two charges of assaulting a police officer, public nuisance, and obstructing a police officer.

Assault charges

The court heard Herbert called the police for an unrelated matter, however when two officers tried to enter her home to check everything was okay, she slammed the door and said, "if you try to enter my home I will cut you on the f-king face".

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady said Herbert was advised that she was obstructing police and was asked to comply with their orders - instead she barged an officer into a wall.

"She was restrained… put into a wrist lock… she dug her nails into the wrist of (an) officer causing a small amount of blood to come to the surface of her skin," he said.

"The defendant has then lifted her right leg, thrust it backwards and struck the other officer… in the ankle - the impact has caused imminent discomfort and pain to that area."

Sgt Brady said Herbert continued to kick out at police but failed, twisting and fighting against their hold.

"Additional police have attended to secure her… and she's lashed out and struck another officer before handcuffs were applied," he said.

Sgt Brady said an elderly man heard the commotion from across the street, and Herbert yelled at him, "what the fck are you looking at c-nt? F-ck off."

Selling stolen Goods

The court also heard Herbert sold a locked iPhone on the Chinchilla Buy Swap and Sell Facebook page, and blocked the woman after she received $550 for it.

Sgt Brady said the victim called police, and when police spoke to Herbert she told them it had been unlocked at the local phone shop.

"Police spoke to staff… they stated that she was unable to get the Apple ID… and left with the phone unlocked," he said.

Police then contacted Apple to fine out who originally owned the phone, and Sgt Brady said it had been stolen from Bunnings in Toowoomba in 2019.

When police confronted Herbert with the facts, Sgt Brady said "she told police she bought the phone from a friend in Toowoomba," he said.

Admits to overreacting

Duty lawyer Claire Graham said the single 19-year-old was born in Logan, and left school at Year 10 - soon after being diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

"She has been hospitalised on occasions in relation to that... she is now medicated," Ms Graham said.

Mrs Graham also noted that Herbert has a lengthy work history in hospitality and retail, although hopes to study interior design in the near future.

"She absolutely accepts that she overreacted to the situation… and is very remorseful," she said.

Magistrate Roger Stark told Herbert that she acted appallingly, and immaturely.

"It's poor behaviour and you need to rectify it on your behalf," he said.

For the assault which accrued on May 23, Herbert was convicted and fined $750 for all four charges.

And for selling the phone in February, Herbert was fines $350, and ordered to pay restitution in the sum of $550.

A conviction was not recorded for all charges.