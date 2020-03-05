‘I was mortified’: women swim laps to save lives

Janet Rowlings and Heidi Westbook are participating in Laps for Life, raising funds and awareness for youth suicide and mental health.

AFTER watching her friend mourn the loss of her daughter to suicide, Janet Rowlings decided she needed to do something.

One in four young people in Australia are believed to suffer from mental health problems, and suicide continues to be a leading killer among the same demographic.

For the rest of the month, Mrs Rowlings and Heidi Westbrook will be swimming a combined 35 kilometres to raise funds, and awareness, of the killer health issue.

The two women are raising money for Reach Out Australia and participating in their Laps for Life.

“They assist young people with mental health and suicide prevention. These are major issues in every demographic, however you do tend to see limited help available for young people,” Mrs Westbrook said.

“Being a mum with teenagers, that’s something close to my heart. The ideas of swimming for life is a win-win. We’re raising awareness, raising funds, and we’re getting fit at the same time.”

Mrs Westbrook will swim 20km throughout March, and Mrs Rowlings 15km.

“As a kid I hated swimming but now as an adult I love it. I am very slow, but I enjoy it,” Mrs Rowlings said.

“I’m slow, overweight and unfit but I figure if I can do it, anybody can do it.

“My friend’s 21-year-old daughter suicided on New Year's Day, and that was the impetus to do it.

“I’ve known a number of people who have had children commit suicide and when this happened this year I just thought I had to do something.

“I was mortified about the statistics around youth suicide. There’s a higher rate than kids that die in car accidents, which is just dreadful.

“We just want to give kids hope … I’ve known people who think it’s doing their family a favour but suicide isn’t ending the pain, it’s only transferring the pain to somebody else.”

Mrs Westbrook plans to cover 5km a week, while Mrs Rowlings has a goal of 30 laps a day over ten days of the month.

“We’re saying to people, even if you just donate a dollar for every kilometre, it’s going to a good cause,” Mrs Westbrook said.

“I might not have the tools to do something to help these young people, but Reach Out does.”

To donate, go to the website www.lapsforlife.com.au and search for Janet Rowlings, Heidi Westbrook, or Ellen Ransley.