‘I stole your car ... now you can have it back’

A PRISON escapee on the run from NT Police for 45 days has bizarrely messaged the owner of the car he allegedly stole to flee interstate on social media to let him know where to find it.

Grant Moore, 24, and Brendon Payne, 23, escaped from Alice Springs Correctional Centre on November 14.

Moore was jailed for his role in an East Side break-in two years ago.

A fortnight later the men allegedly stole a 2017 Toyota HiLux, with an estimated $30,000 worth of tools, belonging to boilermaker Glen Carragher in Alice Springs.

According to NT Police, it's alleged Moore and Payne drove more than 1100km across the Sandover Highway to Mt Isa.

A CCTV image featuring a man alleged to be Grant Moore posted to social media. Moore escaped from Alice Springs Correctional Centre last month. Picture: Supplied

Mr Carragher posted CCTV of the alleged thieves to Facebook in a bid to get his ute back.

In a strange turn of events, Mr Carragher was messaged by a person alleged to be Moore, with a Google map image and a pin point dropped where the stolen car was dumped in the Harts Range region.

Mr Carragher's employ

er, Matt Morton, then searched scrubland at the location, about 50km north of Alice Springs. The expensive and uninsured tools had been taken from the ute.

Mr Carragher said the person alleged to be Moore was sorry the tools had been taken and was trying to find them.

"(The person) said he had an idea about which family members would have taken the tools," he said.

Information allegedly provided by Moore led Mr Carragher on an excursion to the Gillen Bore outstation north of Alice Springs where he located a few of the missing items.

Mr Carragher's partner, Alex Craig, said she was surprised about the messages exchanged between the alleged car thief and her partner.

"In the end he was calling Glen on his mobile, they were having phone conversations a bit. After we found the car he called and was asking Glen if he'd found the car," Ms Craig said. "He's making calls at the moment to try and find the tools - he obviously feels bad."

An NT Police spokesman said Moore was still on the run from authorities.

Payne was arrested by Queensland Police on December 7.