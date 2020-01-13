Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man told the court he didn't realise he had tasted meth.
The man told the court he didn't realise he had tasted meth.
Crime

'I licked my finger': Man says he didn't know he tasted meth

brittiny edwards
by
13th Jan 2020 8:33 AM | Updated: 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN claimed he didn't know the drug was meth when he tasted it, before he was caught drug driving.

Marcus James Douglas fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to the possession of dangerous drugs in the form of meth and cannabis and drug driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen said a positive roadside drug test later found meth in his system and a search of the vehicle found .1g of meth and 1g of cannabis.

Douglas, who was representing himself, said he was looking after the box for a friend and didn't know what it was.

"I opened the thing and there was a bag in there and I have never had it before and licked my finger and put it in and tasted it," Douglas said.

"Then I drove into town."

Magistrate Andrew Moloney issued Douglas with a $400 for the possession of drugs, $250 for drug driving and he was disqualified from holding a drivers license for one month.

No conviction was recorded. 

buncourt crime drugs editors picks meth
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eastern brown slithers into girl's room

        premium_icon Eastern brown slithers into girl's room

        Pets & Animals Family got the fright of their life when they saw a snake in their daughter's bedroom.

        Australia’s oldest man turns 110

        premium_icon Australia’s oldest man turns 110

        Offbeat Australia’s oldest man Dexter Kruger turns 110

        Deputy mayor's husband gravely ill after snake bite

        premium_icon Deputy mayor's husband gravely ill after snake bite

        News He was bitten while shifting bird netting on his Vale View property.

        PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        premium_icon PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        News 'I’m not willing to put someone’s job at risk'