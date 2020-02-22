Menu
If not for the money in tennis, Alexander Bublik would rather be doing something else.
Tennis

‘I hate tennis’: world No.55’s confession

by Nic Savage
21st Feb 2020 1:01 PM

KAZAKH tennis star Alexander Bublik has made a startling confession during the Open 13 tournament in France.

Speaking to with French newspaper L'Équipe, world No.55 Bublik said he hated tennis and only played the sport "for money", in a brutally honest interview.

"I hate tennis with all my heart," the 22-year-old said.

"To be honest, I don't see something positive in being a tennis player. I only play for money. If there was no money, I would stop playing tennis instantly.

"I haven't earned enough money, in any other case I would have already retired."

On Thursday, Bublik managed a stunning comeback victory over Frenchman Benoit Paire in Marseille - 3-6 6-4 6-4 - to qualify for the quarter-finals.

 

Bublik also spoke about how tattoos were a gruesome reminder of his tormenting life as a professional athlete.

"I have seven tattoos and each has a particular meaning in my life," Bublik said.

"The one I have associated to tennis is a skeleton that has a tennis ball in its hand … it jogs my memory that I should endure this sport every single day."

Bublik echoed these sentiments following his straight sets victory over Hungarian Marton Fucsovics at Marseille on Tuesday.

"I will probably die playing tennis," Bublik admitted.

"It is difficult being a professional, to play every day, always with new opponents, even if you have pain everywhere.

"Even if you divorce, if you separate from your girlfriend, you have to play and if you lose everyone asks you why you lost. This is the part of tennis that I hate."

Australian Jordan Thompson defeated Bublik in the first round of last month's Australian Open in Melbourne.

Bublik's highest ATP ranking was 48th in October 2019. He will face No.4 seed Denis Shapovalov in Saturday's quarter-final.

alexander bublik benoit paire marton fucsovics open 13 tennis

