Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Cairns mum will start 2021 as the city’s newest millionaire after scoring division one in last night’s Gold Lotto draw.
A Cairns mum will start 2021 as the city’s newest millionaire after scoring division one in last night’s Gold Lotto draw.
News

‘I can’t breathe’: Mum strikes lotto gold

31st Dec 2020 11:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAIRNS mum will start 2021 as the city's newest millionaire after scoring division one in Wednesday's Gold Lotto draw.

The Edmonton woman held one of four division-one winning entries and takes home $1 million.

Her win caps off a lucky year for the Far North, which is one of the country's top lottery hot spots after multiple division-one successes, including a $20 million windfall in November.

A whopping $30,627,552.12 was scored from 12 division-one lottery winning entries across the Far North between December 1, 2019 and November 30, 2020.

 

Kathy, Phong and Vincent Nguyen from Edmonton Tobacco Station celebrate the win.
Kathy, Phong and Vincent Nguyen from Edmonton Tobacco Station celebrate the win.

MORE NEWS

Fortune teller: What's in store for Cairns

10 biggest Cairns council decisions of 2020

Ultimate guide to FNQ readers' favourites

 

The latest winner said she had been playing the same numbers for years.

"I don't know what to say," she said when her win was confirmed.

"I can't breathe.

"What a way to start the New Year."

The woman said she planned to use the money to set up her family and she would love to go on a holiday.

"I just want to go paradise for a day or so."

The winning ticket was purchased at Tobacco Station Edmonton.

 

 

Originally published as 'I can't breathe': Cairns mum strikes lotto gold

lotto

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Police crime data shows Dalby’s drug hot spots

        Premium Content REVEALED: Police crime data shows Dalby’s drug hot spots

        Crime Crime data released by the Queensland Police Service has revealed the worrying areas in Dalby where drug crime is increasing. MORE DETAILS:

        Onlookers film drunk Dalby man’s tirade against police

        Premium Content Onlookers film drunk Dalby man’s tirade against police

        News Punters at a popular Dalby pub filmed in amazement as an intoxicated man called...

        FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Crimes of six Dalby teens exposed

        Premium Content FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Crimes of six Dalby teens exposed

        Crime From a wild police chase through the backyards of Dalby to being caught dealing...

        POSITIVE GROWTH: Dalby businesses that defied 2020

        Premium Content POSITIVE GROWTH: Dalby businesses that defied 2020

        Business Despite a challenging year, several Dalby businesses were able to rally in the face...