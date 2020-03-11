Menu
Environment

Hydrogen power test station on cards for central QLD

by Matthew Killoran
11th Mar 2020 5:17 AM
A SMALL-scale hydrogen power test station is on the cards for central Queensland to operate alongside one of the state's biggest existing power plants.

The Morrison Government will today announce $1.25 million to go towards a feasibility study for cutting edge renewable energy technology.

It will go towards seeing if a hydrogen plant can operate alongside the Stanwell power station near Rockhampton and how it can benefit to the existing power grid. 

 

Energy Minister Angus Taylor will announce money for a hydrogen plant feasibility study for Stanwell power station later today. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi
The proposal would be the largest hydrogen electrolysis plant in Australia if it goes ahead.

Being located next too the power plant would allow it to be ramped up to generate hydrogen at peak times when there's an excess of solar power being generated.

It could then be used to pump power back into the system when needed.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor said hydrogen production could be a job creator, as well as helping with the power supply.

"We are committed to developing a sustainable and commercial hydrogen industry and harnessing this invaluable resource to bring down energy prices and reduce emissions," he said.

An example of a hydrogen plant.
The money will come from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) with the study expected to be complete late this year. ARENA CEO Darren Miller said if it was feasible it could lead to more hydrogen plants across the country.

"This will create opportunities across the domestic economy and help to position Australia to become a major renewable energy exporter."

