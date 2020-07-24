Hutchinson Builders’ leaky tanks ‘slipped through cracks’

Construction workers oversee a slab being poured at Montessori International College in 2014. Picture: Richard Bruinsma

A Hutchinson Builders boss says complaints about leaking water tanks "slipped through the cracks" after a recent change of management in the firm's Sunshine Coast office.

Hutchinson Builders managing director Greg Quinn says his company is working with Montessori International College over the school's concerns about work done at its Forest Glen site in 2014.

A civil claim filed in Maroochydore District Court earlier this month on behalf of Montessori said Hutchinson Builders was contracted in October 2013 to carry out work on the school's Maroochydore Rd grounds.

It said Hutchinson Builders was required to provide and install 13 individual 23,000L precast concrete fire storage water tanks on the site.

Montessori International College at Forest Glen has launched legal action against Hutchinson Builders.

Work to prepare pads for the tanks, according to the claim, was carried out in about July 2014 and the tanks were installed in about October of that year.

"In performing the installation works, the defendant (Hutchinson Builders) failed to prepare the tank pads in such a manner so as to provide adequate structural support for the water tanks," the claim read.

"The tank pads have not provided adequate structural support for the water tanks," it read.

"Some of the water tanks have cracked, which has caused leakage of water."

It claimed the "tanks pads and water tanks were not fit for purpose of being used as fire storage tanks.

It said Montessori would suffer loss and damage rectifying the works and the school was entitled to damages for breach of contract, damages for negligence, interest on any such sum and costs.

Mr Quinn said Hutchinson Builders had a recent change of management in its Sunshine Coast office and somehow the matter had "slipped through the cracks" in the transition.

"Our new team leader, Daniel Cooper, has been investigating the background over the past two weeks," Mr Quinn said.

He said representative from his company were due to meet with representatives from the school on site on Friday.

"Hutchies is not a litigious organisation - we always stand behind our product and like to work things out amicably and fairly."

The school has been contacted for comment.