Jarred Paul Castel with his wife Katie Anne Castel.
Crime

Husband-killer could leave jail by Christmas

by AAP
6th May 2020 11:52 AM | Updated: 11:52 AM
A Queensland woman who killed her husband by throwing a 20cm knife at him when he got home late could be out of jail for Christmas.

Katie Anne Castel was granted a December 20 parole eligibility date by the Queensland Court of Appeal on Wednesday after arguing her sentence was "manifestly excessive".

Castel was sentenced last year to nine years' jail for killing Jarred Castel by throwing a kitchen knife that hit him in the chest.

The successful appeal means she will be eligible for parole after serving a third - rather than half - of her manslaughter sentence.

katie anne castel

