An Engadine resident has won more than $1.2 million in Saturday night’s Lotto – and they have no idea.
News

Hunt to find $1.2 million Lotto winner

by Hannah Moore
12th Oct 2020 11:48 AM

One lucky Sydneysider has won $1.2 million over the weekend, but they have no idea.

There were five division 1 winners in Saturday night's Lotto draw - three from NSW and two from WA, with each winner earning a cool $1,292,740.18.

Two NSW winners have come forward, but the third is still yet to check their ticket days after the draw.

A The Lott spokesman said the ticket was purchased from Engadine Central Newsagency, with the winning numbers 34, 12, 37, 24, 5 and 26.

One of the other winning tickets was purchased by an airport worker from Bexley who had been forced to work reduced hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When he was told of his win, the man was overjoyed, telling lottery workers, "This is really, really good news!

"I work at the airport, and since COVID-19 I've only been able to work one or two days a week, which has been hard.

"I'll be able to pay off the mortgage and not have to stress about work while I wait for things to get back to normal.

"It's so good! Such a relief!"

The third NSW winner was a Cabramatta man, who said he would use the prize money to accelerate his retirement plans and help his family get a leg-up.

"I'm nearly at the point of retiring, but I'm definitely going to retire now," he said.

"I'm not sure exactly what I'll do with my prize, but I know it will be a great feeling to be able to help my children buy a house."

 

Originally published as Hunt to find $1.2 million Lotto winner

