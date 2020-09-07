Police are looking for the driver of this car, a yellow Chevrolet Camaro.

A group of community "pet detectives" is helping police sniff out a stalker driving a yellow muscle car who has been dropping threatening letters to members of an online community group in a southside suburb.

Members of the Rochedale & Rochedale South Community Group have reported the letters, which include threats to kill family pets.

Police said it was believed the stalker drives a yellow 2015-2020 series Chevrolet Camaro and have asked residents to report any more letters and hand over any CCTV footage or dashcam images.

The A4 pieces of paper have been dumped on footpaths and in driveways around the suburb in the three days from Thursday to Saturday.

Members of the online community group posted their fears listings affected streets as Parfrey Rd, Lancelot St, Underwood Rd and Baroona St.

"It was placed up near my car port off the road," said Jennifer Limpus.

Lisa Bokor said she had received one of the letters in her driveway threatening to kill her dog while Rochedale South resident Matt Hutton said he received a note on his driveway this morning.

Jennifer Limpus’s cat with one of the threatening letters.

"Now we don't trap or have anything to do with cats at the moment since our last cat died of old age four years ago," he wrote.

"Although, if I do catch the author in or snooping around my property, I am worried that they would fall over again and again and again before the first responders turn up.

"To the author if you are reading this I would suggest that ceasing this behaviour is of the utmost importance to you."

Originally published as Hunt for stalker after letter threats to kill family pets