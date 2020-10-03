Hungry Western Downs customers asked to dig deep for charity

BIG MACS FOR CHARITY: McDonalds Dalby is asking hungry customers to participate in McHappy Day this year. Picture: Contributed

BIG MACS FOR CHARITY: McDonalds Dalby is asking hungry customers to participate in McHappy Day this year. Picture: Contributed

HUNGRY customers in the Western Downs can satisfy their appetites while helping sick and injured children across the Australia just by going to McDonalds.

The largest annual fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia, McHappy Day raises vital funds that help keep families together when their child is seriously ill or injured.

This year from October 21, Australians will be able to support Ronald McDonald House Charities by picking-up a pair of silly socks or a helping hand from their nearest McDonald’s or via McDelivery.

Licensee for Dalby McDonald’s Kym Munro said everyone at their store is extremely proud to host McHappy Day each year.

“The funds raised through this initiative are crucial in helping Ronald McDonald’s House Charities continue to keep families together while their seriously ill or injured child undergoes treatment,” she said.

“We’re calling on Dalby locals to dig deep and get behind this important cause, which assists thousands of people each year.

READ MORE:

BIOSECURITY BREACH: Infested cattle escape onto farmer’s land

Chinchilla parking safety discussion shut down by councillor

Western Downs’ youth to let loose in October



“Dalby residents can get involved in the McHappy Day fundraising efforts from October 21, by heading to Dalby McDonald’s, or using McDelivery, to pick-up a pair of Silly Socks or a Helping Hand.

“On Saturday November 14, McHappy Day, $2 from every Big Mac sold will also go to Ronald McDonald House Charities.”

McDonald’s Australia announced this year’s McHappy Day Ambassador was Hollywood actress, business woman, and mum Eva Mendes.

Although unable to visit Australia due to travel restrictions, the actress who starred in Hitch, The Other Guys, Ghost Rider, The Place Beyond the Pines and 2 Fast 2 furious, will be lending a hand by encouraging Australians to get behind McHappy Day.

“Although I can’t travel to Australia this year, I am really proud to be the 2020 Ambassador for McHappy Day,” she said.

“As a mum, I couldn’t imagine being away from my children when they need me most, so I feel so honoured to be involved in such an important initiative.”