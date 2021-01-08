Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Staff and customers at a Hungry Jack’s in the northeastern suburbs felt their throats burning after breathing something similar to pepper spray last night.
Staff and customers at a Hungry Jack’s in the northeastern suburbs felt their throats burning after breathing something similar to pepper spray last night.
Crime

Hungry Jacks evacuated after chemical attack

by Caleb Bond
8th Jan 2021 9:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A fast food restaurant in Adelaide's northeast had to be evacuated on Thursday night after staff and customers were affected by an "unknown substance".

Diners and workers at Ridgehaven Hungry Jacks started coughing and experiencing burning throats just after 8pm.

Some had to be treated by paramedics - but no one was harmed.

The MFS hazmat team was sent to the restaurant for what was originally suspected to be a gas leak.

Police were also called out.

After the gas leak was discounted by the MFS, further investigations found the allergic reactions had been caused by a substance similar to pepper spray.

It is not known how the incident happened.

Police are appealing for information from anyone with knowledge of what happened.

 

caleb.bond@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Hungry Jacks evacuated after chemical attack

crime hungry jacks police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Premium Content Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Politics From a kava bowl to free tickets for the biggest music events and sporting grand finals, these are the gifts declared by federal MPs in 2020.

        BREAKING: Flood warning issued for Western Downs

        Premium Content BREAKING: Flood warning issued for Western Downs

        News The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood warning for the Western Downs as...

        Storm cuts power to hundreds of Western Downs homes

        Premium Content Storm cuts power to hundreds of Western Downs homes

        News BREAKING: Hundreds of Western Downs Homes left without power as storm tears through...

        Storm set to unleash on Western Downs

        Premium Content Storm set to unleash on Western Downs

        News Chinchilla and Dalby are set for a drenching as a weather system inches closer...