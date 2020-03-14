Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Aerial Images
Aerial Images
Health

Hundreds locked on cruise ship at Australian port

by BRAD PETERSEN
14th Mar 2020 10:00 AM

PASSENGERS and crew on luxury cruise ship the MSC Magnifica have been prevented from leaving the vessel while it is docked in Hobart today, in the latest reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Magnifica, an Italian ship which can carry up to 3000 passengers and almost 1000 staff and crew, is on a world cruise and arrived at the Port of Hobart this morning, after travelling from New Zealand.

A TasPorts spokesperson said the cruise ship company had elected to keep passengers on board to avoid the risk of contamination.

"The cruise company, MSC Cruises, has made the decision to keep passengers on board while in port, to ensure their health and safety, in response to potential risk of COVID-19," TasPorts said.

Further, as part of TasPorts standard operating procedures, Mac 2 cruise terminal will be closed today.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus cruises cruise ships quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CONFIRMED: Roma residents tested and in quarantine for COVID-19

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: Roma residents tested and in quarantine for...

        News THERE are currently 35 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Queensland with suspected cases in Roma being quarantined.

        The top places to buy a coffee in Chinchilla as voted by you

        premium_icon The top places to buy a coffee in Chinchilla as voted by you

        News We reveal Chinchilla’s most popular spots to grab a coffee.

        Tom remembered for making a lot from a little

        premium_icon Tom remembered for making a lot from a little

        News A likeable guy who had extreme skills in the pool, this is how Thomas William...

        Carnival to ignite love of netball in the Maranoa

        premium_icon Carnival to ignite love of netball in the Maranoa

        News Maranoa Netball Association is hosting an Inter District Netball on April 25 and...