Hundreds of job opportunities for the Western Downs

SUPPORT: The Western Downs and Maranoa Regional Councils expect the project will create or support 208 jobs. Pic: Bradley Kanaris

THE Western Downs and Maranoa region is set to benefit from the Queensland Governments $6 billion economic recovery strategy Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs.

The community can look forward to the expansion of camping facilities and improving amenities at the Lake Broadwater Conservation Park, upgrading Waterloo Plains Park, and upgrading footpaths at various locations within the Maranoa Regional Council area.



More than $4.1 million of funding will be delivered to the region, with funding set to support 11 local projects, which the Western Downs and Maranoa Regional Councils expect will create or support 208 jobs.

In announcing the projects, local government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the positive impacts would be felt almost immediately.

“I am very pleased that projects aimed at enhancing tourism and health will be funded through this fantastic initiative,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“While there’s no doubt the people here are resilient, I know these projects, and the jobs they create, will be extremely welcome during this tough time.

“This program is specifically designed to help councils get their communities back on their feet as quickly as possible and minimise any long-term effects of the global coronavirus pandemic which is impacting economies around the world.

“We’re continuing to manage the health response and that means we have started delivering Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“Across the State, every council area is benefiting from the COVID Works for Queensland program.

“In total, 520 projects are being funded, which the councils tell us will support or create more than 4,600 jobs.

“It’s a fantastic outcome and will go a long way to helping Queensland unite and recover.

“This initiative builds on the wonderfully successful $600 million Works for Queensland program that has already created or supported more than 19,000 jobs throughout regional Queensland.”

Western Downs Mayor Paul McVeigh said council was looking forward to delivering the projects for the community.

“This has certainly been a difficult period and these projects will have an enormous effect on families here through employment opportunities and increased liveability,” Mayor McVeigh said.

Projects for the regions’ councils include:

Western Downs Regional Council – expanding the camping facilities and improving amenities at the Lake Broadwater Conservation Park, upgrading the Miles Visitor Information Centre precinct, and construction of footpaths in various locations in Jandowae, Miles, Chinchilla and Dalby

Maranoa Regional Council – upgrading footpaths in Wallumbilla, Yuleba, Surat and Adungadoo, Roma, improving street lighting in Roma CBD and upgrading the water main in Ann Street, Mitchell

The projects are required to be completed by June 2021.