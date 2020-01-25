Humidity highs to finally ease

THE Sunshine Coast has been sweatier than Singapore, with humidity levels hitting suffocating highs.

The Bureau of Meteorology reports humidity reached as high as 92 per cent on the Sunshine Coast this week.

In Singapore - renowned for its heavy air - the peak humidity was 90 per cent during the week, according to timeanddate.com.

BoM's Peter Markworth said the unbearable humidity was "unusual" for southeast Queensland.

"There is a lot of moisture coming from a tropical low over the Northern Territory which is bringing a lot of tropical moisture," he said.

"Singapore is right on the equator and surrounded by water which creates plenty of moisture in the air. That seems to be what we are getting which is a large amount of tropical moisture over Queensland."

Sleep poorly? 😫 Sweaty sheets? 😥 Feeling irritated this morning? 😠 Completely warranted given the warm min. temps that Brisbane and the greater southeast felt last night. The apparent temperature, which also considers humidity, never dipped below 31°C!! https://t.co/HC1vROHMWQ pic.twitter.com/1WjzVjiDKH — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) January 22, 2020

Mr Markworth said the humidity also means temperatures don't fluctuate much throughout the days and nights.

But he said dryer weather was on the way starting on Sunday.

"In general we're seeing most of Queensland start to dry out particularly around the south east," Mr Markworth said.

"It'll start to get dryer and dryer which will filter through to the coast."

The weekend's weather will start with some hot and rainy weather on Saturday with a top of 30.

The rain is forecast to clear up before Australia Day.