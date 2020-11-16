Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane
Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane
Music

Human Nature’s Brisbane Christmas gig

by Amy Price
16th Nov 2020 6:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Renowned Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane.

The band, who are members of the ARIA Hall of Fame, will perform a fully-reserved and seated concert at Brisbane Riverstage on Friday, December 18, with Brisbane singer Dami Im taking the stage as a special guest.

 

Human Nature will hit Riverstage on December 18. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)
Human Nature will hit Riverstage on December 18. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)

 

Christmas at the Riverstage will include songs from Human Nature's hugely successful The Christmas Album as well as hits from their back catalogue.

With the global pandemic shutting down their decade-long Las Vegas residency, the Christmas shows mark a permanent move home to Australia for the four-piece band.

 

Dami Im will join Human Nature for the concert.
Dami Im will join Human Nature for the concert.

 

While Phil Burton is already in NSW, the other three members - Andrew Tierney, his brother Michael and Toby Allen - will fly back to Western Australia in mid-November to quarantine ahead of a show in Perth on December 12, before continuing onto Brisbane.

Human Nature play Brisbane Riverstage on December 18, supported by Dami Im. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, November 19 from Ticketmaster.

 

 

Originally published as Human Nature's Brisbane Christmas gig

More Stories

Show More
dami im entertainment human nature music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stolen car from Toowoomba spotted in Chinchilla

        Premium Content Stolen car from Toowoomba spotted in Chinchilla

        News Have you seen these people? In what seems to be two unrelated incidents, multiple cars were stolen from Rockville addresses while the residents were home – with one car...

        Increase in bites as colonies of bats flock to Western Downs

        Premium Content Increase in bites as colonies of bats flock to Western Downs

        News HEALTH expert warns residents to leave injured bats and flying foxes to...

        Funding boost to 15 Western Downs community groups

        Premium Content Funding boost to 15 Western Downs community groups

        News COMMUNITY groups are integral to the fabric of country towns, prompting council to...

        Goondir’s Chevy coffee van rolls into Cherbourg for NAIDOC Week

        Premium Content Goondir’s Chevy coffee van rolls into Cherbourg for NAIDOC...

        News COLD frappés and hot coffees from Goondir’s Chevy Coffee van were sold in Cherbourg...