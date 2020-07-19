Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Parliament
Parliament
Netball

Huge win: Entire season moves to Queensland

by Jo Glover
19th Jul 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The entire Super Netball season will move to Queensland, in a huge win for the Sunshine State.

The season will include up to 60 matches, including finals, which will be played across the state including in Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Cairns and Townsville.

"AFL one day Super Netball the next," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said as she made the announcement this afternoon.

It follows the AFL moving teams to Queensland as Victoria struggles with outbreaks of coronavirus.

Victoria today recorded a further 363 new cases of COVID-19 and announced face masks will be made mandatory.

Queensland recorded no new cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours to this morning.

The state has two active cases remaining.

There have been 1071 total confirmed cases in Queensland and 459,139 tests conducted.

Six Queenslanders with COVID-19 have died. 1,060 patients have recovered.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks netball

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FREE EVENT: Hakuna Matata your way into August

        premium_icon FREE EVENT: Hakuna Matata your way into August

        News COUNCIL is sprinkling a little bit of Disney magic to the Miles and Tara regions with a drive-in theatre experience for the whole family to enjoy!

        Downs shed fire under investigation

        premium_icon Downs shed fire under investigation

        News A BLAZE that ripped through a Downs property this morning is now under...

        Southwest organisations get share of $5m funding

        premium_icon Southwest organisations get share of $5m funding

        News FULL LIST: Here’s the southwest organisations that will share in $5 million of...

        Father of slain toddler was interrogated in jail

        premium_icon Father of slain toddler was interrogated in jail

        News KAYDENCE Mills’ father said his life was made a “living hell” while in jail, not...