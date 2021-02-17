Menu
FASHION: Miles Race Day punters on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern
HUGE SUCCESS: Miles Race Day breaks records and boosts town

Peta McEachern
17th Feb 2021 11:16 AM
Hundreds of punters travelled from across Queensland, and others across borders, to attend Miles’ biggest race day to date with over 1500 people in attendance.

Miles & District Amateur Picnic Race Club treasure Sharon Colley said the February the race day on February 13, was a huge success and provided a welcome boost to the local economy.

“Every motel and bar in town was full, there was great injection of cash for the club and the town,” she said.

“We had a record number of people attend, and 49 nominations, it was great to see.”

Mrs Colley said community spirit was at an all time high as the community rallied behind the event.

“It was great to break free from outside worries of drought or COVID that’s been hanging over our heads, it was great for everyone to not have to worry and take a break from outside pressures,” she said.

“The whole town was very proud, there were a lot of smiling faces about the next day.”

