Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Huge stash of child abuse material allegedly found in home

by Rachael Rosel
12th Feb 2021 11:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A 25-year-old Caboolture man has been charged with child abuse material offences after detectives raided his home and seized four hard drives, two smart phones and a tablet he allegedly used to access and upload the material.

Bennett's home was raided in November 2020.
Bennett's home was raided in November 2020.

 

 

The AFP conducted a search into Matthew Benjamin Bennett's home in November 2020 following reports from official child protection centres.

Police found a number of electronic devices in the home.
Police found a number of electronic devices in the home.

 

Police will allege Bennett used Dropbox and Kik Messenger to access and upload child abuse material, as well as store it on the devices.

The home was located in Caboolture in the Moreton Bay region.
The home was located in Caboolture in the Moreton Bay region.

 

Bennett faced Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Friday morning for charges of possessing child abuse material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material, which carries maximum penalties of 15 years' in jail.

"The AFP, together with our partners across Australia and around the world are keeping a watch online to protect our children," AFP's Detective Superintendent Paula Hudson said.

These charges come as an Ipswich man, 43, yesterday faced court for multiple child exploitation charges.

Originally published as Huge stash of child abuse material allegedly found inside home

More Stories

afp raid child abuse material court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Neighbour challenged to drunken duel

        Premium Content IN COURT: Neighbour challenged to drunken duel

        Crime A Chinchilla man faced court after drunkenly challenging his neighbour to a fight, terrifying the man’s wife and children.

        Fair work fears after ‘brutal’ sacking of 230 solar workers

        Premium Content Fair work fears after ‘brutal’ sacking of 230 solar workers

        News The Electrical Trades Union has expressed concern over job losses

        How tightened youth crime laws will change the Western Downs

        Premium Content How tightened youth crime laws will change the Western Downs

        Crime The introduction of tougher youth justice laws to combat repeat offenders has been...

        Chinchilla man set to face court over alleged car theft

        Premium Content Chinchilla man set to face court over alleged car theft

        Crime After a stolen car travelled over 500km to Chinchilla, a Chinchilla man is set to...