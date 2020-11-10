Huge Qld cattle station hits the market

The 15,411ha property, Dalkeith Station, in the Flinton/Teelba region east of St George is on the market.

A Newcastle-based family which made its fortune in car dealerships is selling a leading cattle breeding property in the western Darling Downs.

The Bradstreet family has put their 15,411ha property, Dalkeith Station, in the Flinton/Teelba region east of St George on the market.

They sale is part of a divestment strategy of their substantial rural holdings which coincides with the planned retirement of the Bradstreet family's long-term rural manager John Wilson.

JLL Agribusiness' Clayton Smith and Chris Holgar, who are selling the property, refused to comment on the price, but industry sources say there are expectations it will sell for a walk-in walk out price of between $18m and $20m.

Mr Holgar said buyers were expected from predominantly larger families and corporate cattle producers seeking scale, security and geographic diversity, or new investors looking to enter into the industry with a productive running start.

The sale will include importantly, farming plant and equipment as well as 1100 Angus cross cows, 500 PTIC Heifers (first calf), 300 recently joined heifers and 80 working Angus bulls.

are available to be included in the sale. It has an estimated carrying capacity of 2000 breeders.

Mr Smith said the Bradstreet family purchased the property in 2012 and have a number of other rural assets in the region. The sale coincided with generally a good season and expectations of a strong cattle market.

Stockyards at Dalkeith Station, in the Flinton/Teelba region east of St George.

"Since being acquired Dalkeith has been progressively developed with significant investment made into pasture improvement, regrowth clearing, exclusion fencing and livestock handling and feeding infrastructure," he said.

"In addition, approximately 1850ha is presently arable providing further flexibility and scope to grow grain and fodder crops. Another 1500ha previously farmed has been sown to improved pasture."

The property also features two sets of cattle yards strategically located to minimise stock movements and an extensive water reticulation system from two artesian bores is complemented by overland flow dams and water holes in Bidgell creek, providing the utmost level of water security.