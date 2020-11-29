Huge ‘out of the blue’ donation to Maranoa Toy Run

A bus full of kids presents, many of which were handmade, were delivered to Roma and Injune for kids in need. Pic: Contributed

CHRISTMAS has definitely been a time of giving in the Maranoa this year, after the Maranoa Motorcyclists Toy Run received heaps of gifts ‘out of the blue’ from a travelling group.

The charity ‘Giving Kids Memories’ was making a trip from the Sunshine Coast to Injune, and turned up to Roma with a bus full of presents at 8am on November 21.

Maranoa Toy Run organiser John Finnigan said he got a ring ‘out of the blue’ from a member of the charity, saying that they’d drop off some presents for the foster kids.

“They duly carted them into my shed and went off to Injune,” he said.

“They came back Saturday night and gave me a heap of leftovers, and off they went back to the Sunshine Coast.”

The toys were suitable for the three to five year age range, many of which were made by an almost blind 80 year old man.

These toys were rode through the streets of Roma on November 28’s Toy Run, with the donations going to Anglicare’s foster children between Dalby and Charleville.

