Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A bus full of kids presents, many of which were handmade, were delivered to Roma and Injune for kids in need. Pic: Contributed
A bus full of kids presents, many of which were handmade, were delivered to Roma and Injune for kids in need. Pic: Contributed
News

Huge ‘out of the blue’ donation to Maranoa Toy Run

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@news.com.au
29th Nov 2020 1:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CHRISTMAS has definitely been a time of giving in the Maranoa this year, after the Maranoa Motorcyclists Toy Run received heaps of gifts ‘out of the blue’ from a travelling group.

The charity ‘Giving Kids Memories’ was making a trip from the Sunshine Coast to Injune, and turned up to Roma with a bus full of presents at 8am on November 21.

Maranoa Toy Run organiser John Finnigan said he got a ring ‘out of the blue’ from a member of the charity, saying that they’d drop off some presents for the foster kids.

“They duly carted them into my shed and went off to Injune,” he said.

“They came back Saturday night and gave me a heap of leftovers, and off they went back to the Sunshine Coast.”

The toys were suitable for the three to five year age range, many of which were made by an almost blind 80 year old man.

These toys were rode through the streets of Roma on November 28’s Toy Run, with the donations going to Anglicare’s foster children between Dalby and Charleville.

A bus full of kids presents, many of which were handmade, were delivered to Roma and Injune for kids in need. Pic: Contributed
A bus full of kids presents, many of which were handmade, were delivered to Roma and Injune for kids in need. Pic: Contributed
A bus full of kids presents, many of which were handmade, were delivered to Roma and Injune for kids in need. Pic: Contributed
A bus full of kids presents, many of which were handmade, were delivered to Roma and Injune for kids in need. Pic: Contributed

READ MORE: Motorbikers flock to Roma for huge Christmas charity run

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck carrying machinery ablaze on Leichhardt Highway

        Premium Content Truck carrying machinery ablaze on Leichhardt Highway

        News EMERGENCY services rushed to the scene of a vehicle fire on the Leichhardt Hwy today. DETAILS:

        Out of control blaze tearing through Tara

        Premium Content Out of control blaze tearing through Tara

        News WARNING: Those suffering from respiratory issues in Tara may be affected by...

        Communities tackling drought to receive over $1 million

        Premium Content Communities tackling drought to receive over $1 million

        News GRANTS: Chinchilla to share in a $1,454,165 grant, that’s been awarded to regional...

        What it takes to get from Charleville to the United Nations

        Premium Content What it takes to get from Charleville to the United Nations

        News HERE is how a young Kamilaroi/Kooma girl from Charleville and Toowoomba became one...