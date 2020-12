HUGE LIST: Chinchilla business hours over Christmas

CHRISTMAS TRADING HOURS: Ainsworth Motors won best decorated business in the Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry's Christmas Lights Competition in 2016.

CHRISTMAS TRADING HOURS: Ainsworth Motors won best decorated business in the Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry's Christmas Lights Competition in 2016.

Businesses across the Western Downs have deserved a hard earned rest for Christmas following the rollercoaster ride that was 2020.

Pandemic restrictions hindered trading as licensed establishments and restaurants were forced to only sell takeaway options during the height of coronavirus.

Other businesses saw a steady rise in clientele as panic buying gripped the nation, stripping shelves of necessities such as toilet paper and mince.

Christmas unfortunately lands on a Friday this year, meaning some shops will be closed for four days to accommodate for Sunday trading hours, and public holidays.

The Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry Inc has however compiled a list to aid those in Chinchilla and the surrounding communities in need of some last minute essentials.

“We know you're always interested in who is open during the Christmas period so we thought it would be a great idea to put together a list of our local businesses and their opening hours during that time,” they said.

“There is no need to worry about where you can get that loaf of bread, bottle of milk or toilet paper should you run low during your Christmas festivities with the family.”

CHRISTMAS TRADING HOURS IN CHINCHILLA: