Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Huge highway delays follow crash

by Nathan Edwards
20th Dec 2020 1:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Motorists making their way from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane this afternoon have been told to expect major delays, following a reported two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

Police crews arrived on scene on the highway just north of Caboolture just before 12pm.


Initial reports indicate two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes, with one of the vehicles also towing a boat on a trailer.

No one is believed to be injured.

At 12.40pm delays stretch edfrom the Glass House Mountains all the way to Morayfield.

RACQ have advised motorists travelling southbound to pack their patience, and to potentially avoid the area if possible.


Originally published as Huge highway delays follow crash

More Stories

bruce highway crash editors picks traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby police attempt to intercept dangerous car

        Premium Content Dalby police attempt to intercept dangerous car

        Breaking Police were put on alert after there were reports an overloaded car was driving “all over the road” in the Western Downs. MORE DETAILS:

        Council invests $645k into community infrastructure

        Premium Content Council invests $645k into community infrastructure

        Council News Twenty groups across the Western Downs will share in a huge investment to improve...

        Chinchilla races make decision after splash of wet weather

        Premium Content Chinchilla races make decision after splash of wet weather

        News The Chinchilla Race Club has revealed their plans for the Pro Crew Chinchilla Cup...

        Man hospitalised after frightening rollover near Dalby

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after frightening rollover near Dalby

        News Paramedics rushed to reports a man had been injured in a single vehicle rollover...