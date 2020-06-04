Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Multiple fire crews were called to a Bluewater home early this morning.
Multiple fire crews were called to a Bluewater home early this morning.
News

Huge fire claims home in early morning tragedy

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
4th Jun 2020 5:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Multiple emergency crews rushed to fight a huge fire that engulfed a Bluewater home early this morning.

Queensland Police Service were called to a home at Forestry Rd, Bluewater about 2.40am to reports a house was on fire.

Initial reports indicated two elderly residents were not accounted for, but they were found safe a short time later.

Multiple fire crews, police and paramedics were on scene where the fire had fully engulfed the home.

Originally published as Huge fire claims home in early morning tragedy

house fire townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        House burnt to the ground in Tara overnight

        premium_icon House burnt to the ground in Tara overnight

        News THE house was completely destroyed.

        Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        premium_icon Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        News Some of the almost 100 people killed on Queensland roads in 2020

        -1.4C! Coldest morning of the year in parts of Qld

        premium_icon -1.4C! Coldest morning of the year in parts of Qld

        Weather Parts of state wake up to coldest morning of the year so far

        Chinchilla family helping children living in energy poverty

        premium_icon Chinchilla family helping children living in energy poverty

        News The Origin Energy Foundation is working with SolarBuddy, to improve the lives of...