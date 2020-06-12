‘Huge demand’ for new $6 Woolies product

Australians shopping habits changed during lockdown, but despite restrictions easing across the country in recent weeks, our love for homemade coffee hasn't.

Supermarkets reported huge spikes in sales of DIY coffee pods during March, April and May and as a result, Woolworths decided to expand its offering.

Partnering with Vittoria Coffee to bring the first locally produced aluminium Nespresso capsule, 18 blends and single origin capsules were added to Woolworths shelves in response to the "increased popularity".

Just a week after hitting stores across Australia, Rolando Schirato, Vittoria's food and beverage managing director, said the addition left Aussies "spoilt for choice".

"We've been overwhelmed with the response since these products hit shelves only a few weeks ago, with consumer demand increasing by 25 per cent each week," he told news.com.au.

"This is the largest launch in our 73-year history with huge demand right across all 18 products.

"Clearly Nespresso machine users have been awaiting a locally produced aluminium capsule from a brand firmly rooted in Australian cafe culture."

Woolworths has added a new line of Nespresso coffee pods using locally produced Australian coffee after seeing a huge increase in demand from shoppers. Picture: Supplied

Prices for the aluminium pods start at $6, with a Woolworths spokesperson confirming they had been very popular with customers.

"We're excited to support a long-term partner and family-owned Australian company like Vittoria to ensure coffee lovers can get the cafe experience at home," a spokesperson for Woolworths added.

While the soaring sales are supporting the family behind the coffee business, it also sees $1 per kilo sold on the entire range of aluminium capsules donated to OzHarvest - an existing partnership since 2012.

Australians have always been coffee lovers, but when cafes were forced to close doors during lockdown, supermarkets saw a huge surge in at-home options.

The 18 products from Vittoria are now being sold at Woolies. Picture: Supplied

Coffee pods proved very popular, with the total capsule market growing by 56 per cent, according to Nielsen Scan Data in the four weeks to April 5.

Aldi sales of its coffee brand Lazzio spiked by more than 50 per cent during a seven-week period across March and April.

CEO Craig Dickson put the sales increase down to people simply making their morning coffee at home rather than buying one on their work commute.

Coles also reported an increase at that time, revealing it saw "great demand" for pantry staples, such as coffee, flour and sugar.

While Woolworths told news.com.au in April there had been a "collective shift in shopping habits" that had seen a "double-digit increase in demand for both coffee pods and coffee beans".

