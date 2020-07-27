Menu
A car was destroyed by fire at Peregian Beach on Sunday night. Photo: Beau Morish
News

‘Huge bang’: Car bursts into flames on quiet street

Ashley Carter
27th Jul 2020 7:15 AM
Firefighters were quick to contain a raging fire after a car burst into flames at Peregian Beach on Sunday night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were called to the fire on Pavonia St about 7.40pm and found the car well involved with flames when they arrived.

Nearby resident Beau Morish said he heard a "huge bang" and could smell what seemed like an electrical fire, prompting him and his girlfriend to investigate the cause.

He said straight away they saw the car "up in full flames".

The QFES spokeswoman said the blaze was extinguished within five minutes of crews arriving. Firefighters ventilated the property and left the scene in the hands of residents.

"There was a fair amount of smoke in the area," she said.

