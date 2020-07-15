How young sportsmen and woman can kick off their careers

APPLY NOW: Western Downs Regional Council will welcome two new trainees in partnership with Arrow Energy and AFL SportsReady.

THE opportunity to become an AFL SportsReady trainee has opened up once again, thanks to Western Downs Regional Council’s partnership with Arrow Energy and SportsReady.

The internships open up the chance for young men and women interested in sport leg up in the workforce by providing invaluable experience with council staff and hand-on tasks.

Finance, Corporate Services and Business Strategy spokesman councillor Ian Rasmussen said the AFL SportsReady traineeships continue to provide fantastic opportunities for Indigenous youth across the region.

“The AFL SportsReady program gives its trainees many opportunities to get out and about across the Western Downs while also educating them about council and our great region,” Cr Rasmussen said.

“On-the-job work experience can give our young employees a step up in the workforce so it’s fantastic we can offer this to our trainees while they earn and learn in a full-time position.

“This year’s trainees will take up work experience in the Chinchilla and Dalby Libraries.

“Many of our past SportsReady trainees have completed their Business Certificates with flying colours so I wish this year’s group all the best.”

The AFL SportsReady Business Traineeships are delivered by AFL SportsReady, Arrow Energy and Western Downs Regional Council.

This is the fourth consecutive year council has hosted these positions. To find out more about council’s traineeship opportunities visit www.wdrc.qld.gov.au.